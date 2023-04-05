ST. PETER — Clarence "Pat" Maynard Hix, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the age of 88.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. at the St. Peter American Legion. Family Burial will be in Ottawa Cemetery. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Pat was born at home in Ottawa to James K. and Eva V. Hix on October 28, 1934. He attended grade school in Ottawa and graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1952. Pat worked on the railroad as a Depot Agent, and then a Telegraph Operator for 13 years. He was in the U.S. Navy and served as a Communication Operator. Pat was a member of the St. Peter American Legion, and was on the GAC Football Chain Gang for 50+ years.
Pat married Rita Pfarr on November 23, 1957, at St. Annes Catholic Church in Le Sueur. They had 5 children together. Pat and Rita owned and operated The Flame Bar, and the Nicollet House Bar, as well as several other businesses in St. Peter. In 1977 Pat went into the trucking business, retiring in 2017.
Pat is survived by children, Greg (Mary) Hix, Deanna (Pat) Steffensmeier, Cheryl Hix, Barbara (Jeff) Peters; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Hix; son, Scott; parents, James and Eva Hix; grandchild, Kasey, and brother, Jerry.
