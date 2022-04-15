RURAL LESUEUR — Charles Edward Pfarr, age 84 of Le Sueur, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Le Sueur Ridgeview Hospital. Visitation will be April 19, 2022, at Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, starting at 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., followed by a K.C. Rosary. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 at the funeral home. Mass of Christan Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 20 at St. Anne's Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery following the funeral service.
Charles was born on the Pfarr Family Farm on April 10, 1938, near Le Sueur, to Joseph and Rose (Helget) Pfarr. Charles attended the Rush River Country School near his family farm and graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1956. He then joined the United States Army Reserve. He married Kathleen (Roehl) Pfarr at St. Anne's Catholic Church on August 17, 1974. Charles was a dairy and land farmer near Rush River, and he also worked at M.G. Walbaum in the feed mill from 1994-2012. He was known for his outstanding work ethic and knowledge of agriculture and farming. He was a life-long member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Charles had a kind heart and loved his family dearly. His wife and three children were the biggest joys of his life. They enjoyed family trips to Duluth every summer, where Charles would grill Pfarr Farm-raised steaks on a makeshift grill on the stone beaches of the shores of Lake Superior. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was known as their "Super Pa." He will be dearly missed by all those who knew him and especially those who loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Pfarr; his three children: Mary Ellen (Charlie) Miller, Keith Pfarr (Jill), and Karen (Eric) Pfarr Anderson; his six grandchildren: Alyssa Filand (Dylan Deegan), Callie Jo Miller, Lauren Miller, Alison Miller, Ethan Charles Anderson, and Ava Anderson; two great grandchildren: Lee and Henry Deegan; siblings: Carolyn Macrafic, Rosemary Skramstad, JoAnne (Dale) Jones, Patricia (Allen) Israelson, Virgina (Marwood) Neilson, Norma Jean (Roland) Swanson, and Kathleen (Ronald) Gates; and brother-in-law Kenneth Wolff.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Rose Pfarr; siblings: John (Catherine) Pfarr, Robert (Arlene) Pfarr, Marilyn (Jerry) Zeiher, infant Joseph Pfarr, and Jane Wolff; and brothers-in-law: Bernie Macrafic, Keith Johns, and Larry Skramstad.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Pfarr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.