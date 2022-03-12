LE SUEUR — Ann Louise Distel, age 91 of Le Sueur, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 10, 2022 at Oak Terrace Community Living in Le Sueur, surrounded by her family. Celebration and sharing of her life will be on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by burial at Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN.
She was born on October 6, 1930 in Ottawa, MN to Mahlon & Edna (Turnquist) Schwartz. She moved at a young age with her family to Blakeley Township, Scott County where she attended country schools. She later graduated from Le Sueur High School. She married Gerald R. Distel September 17, 1948 in Fairmont, MN. The couple lived in Le Sueur all their lives where they raised their family. She was a homemaker and especially enjoyed her part-time interest in collecting and selling antiques. She also enjoyed art and writing poetry. Cooking and time with family and friends was always dear to her.
Ann is survived by her Children; Dan (Jan) Distel of Chaska, MN; Lani (Dan) Driscoll of Le Sueur, MN; Robert (Julie) Distel of Mound, MN and Son-in-Law, Brad Sasse of Le Sueur, MN. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald in 2012 and daughter, Mary Lynn Sasse in 2015. A brother and two sisters.
Memorials preferred to St. Anne's Catholic School, (511 N. 4th St, Le Sueur, MN 56058). Family would like to thank Oak Terrace and staff for their kindness and loving care.
To plant a tree in memory of Ann Distel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.