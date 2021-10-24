LE SUEUR — Larry "Zink" Zinke, age 83 of Le Center, died Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Abbott NW Hospital in Minneapolis. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00pm, Saturday, October 30 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Le Center. Visitation will be from 1-3pm at the church. Interment will take place at a later date, in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hinton, IA.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; their children, Denise (Mike) Petersen of LeMars, IA, Stacey Zinke of Le Center, and Mike (significant other, Joyce Sladek) Zinke of Le Center; his children from his previous marriage, Keli (Dennis) Darling of Grand Junction, CO, and Kevin Zinke of Hot Springs, AR; grandchildren, Krystal (John) Lenz, Dani Zinke, Devynn (Tyler) Banks, Jessica (Mitch) Henrich, Wyatt Petersen, and Taylor, Alex, and Emma Stans; great-grandchildren, JT, Kayli, and Eva; brother, Steve (Becky) Zinke of Corning, IA; sisters/brothers-in-law, Darlene Zinke, Connie (John) Rumbaugh, Donnie (Marilyn) Muecke, and Sandy Muecke; first wife, Jeanette Jahn; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
On-line condolences www.lecenterfuneralhome.com