DOROTHY CULBERT

LESUEUR — Dorothy Ann Culbert, age 92 of LeSueur, Minnesota died unexpectedly on Friday at Rivers Edge Medical Center in St. Peter of complications of Covid 19. A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for June 19, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ney Center in rural Henderson. Private family services were held with interment in the Brown Cemetery in Henderson.
Dorothy was born on November 26, 1928 in Des Moines, Iowa to Albert and Flossie (Pippert) Schubert. She was raised in Dickinson County, Iowa. She married Gerald Culbert on December 17, 1949 in Austin, MN. They moved to Belle Plaine in 1951 and later Henderson and LeSueur. She was a homemaker for many years and then worked at Technical Services, Telex and retired from Hubbard Milling in LeSueur.
Survivors include her children, Larry (Joanne) Culbert, Carole (Kevin) Ernst, Randall (Ev) Culbert, Debbie (Darrell) Lawrence and Sharon (Jeff) Audus. Daughter-in-Law, Diane Culbert. 13 Grandchildren, 13 Great-grandchildren and 6 Step-grandchildren and 15 Step-Great-grandchildren. Sister, Shirley Mediger of Henderson, Sisters-in-law, Evelyn Culbert, Lola Loverink and Eunice Tippman. Brother-in-law, LeRoy Buck, She was preceded in death by her husband in 2000, Son, Gary, Grandsons, Chad and Jesse Culbert, Sisters; Marlys McCullough & Joyce Buck.