Patricia E. Prchal

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA — Patricia "Pat" Prchal age 90 of Norwood Young America passed away Saturday August 7, 2021 at The Haven in Norwood Young America.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Monday August 16, 2021 at Church Of The Ascension (323 N. Reform St.) in Norwood Young America with Fr. Abraham George as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation 4-7:00 PM Sunday August 15, 2021 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia and Monday one hour prior to the Mass at the church. There will be a Rosary Service at 3:30 PM Sunday evening at the funeral home. Interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Patricia Elizabeth "Pat" Prchal was born September 14, 1930 in Fenton Township of rural Iona, MN the daughter of Peter and Celia (Huss) Entinger. Pat was baptized at St. Columba Catholic Church in Iona. She was confirmed at St. John's Catholic Church of Union Hill, New Prague. Pat was a graduate of the New Prague High School.
On April 21, 1951 Pat was united in marriage with Henry Prchal at St. John's Catholic Church of Union Hill.
Patricia was a loving mom, grandma, and great grandma with a strong work ethic and many hobbies. She grew up on a dairy farm milking cows by hand and doing many other chores. This led to her incredible work ethic, which she passed on to her children. She raised vegetable gardens, canning and freezing her harvests to help feed her family. She also enjoyed crocheting and embroidering, which she taught her grandchildren. She almost always worked at full or part time jobs while raising her seven children.
Patricia's family was her greatest joy. In the earlier years of her marriage, she enjoyed going to dances with her husband, Henry. As their family grew, they frequently hosted family gatherings. Patsy was a great cook and enjoyed baking. Her family fame was her decades' long reign as "Kolacky Queen". Anytime someone visited, and especially at holidays, everyone went home with a bag of kolackies.
In her later years Pat enjoyed playing cards and bingo with friends. She always perked up when grandchildren came to visit or when someone offered to take her to DQ. She lived a long, wonderful life and will be dearly missed by her family.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband Henry Prchal; daughter Joyce Hrdlichka; parents Peter and Celia Entinger; brothers Donald (Bernice) Entinger, Paul Entinger; nephew Martin Gensch; brothers-in-law Eugene Soller, Fred (Marion) Prchal, Thomas (Blanche) Prchal.
Pat is survived by her loving family: children Kenneth (Kari) Prchal, Dennis (Kay) Prchal, Barb (Kevin) LaFramboise, Mark (Janet) Prchal, Gloria (Jeffrey) Peterson, Allan (Debbie) Prchal; 22 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren; son-in-law William Hrdlichka; siblings Georgieann Havlicek, Roselma Soller, Larry (Marion) Entinger, Joanne (James) Gensch, Peter Entinger; other relatives and many dear friends.
