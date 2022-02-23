ST. PETER — Brina F. Powers, age 77, of Le Sueur, died on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Center in St. Peter, MN. Memorial Mass was Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation was at the church starting with a 9:45 a.m. C.C.W. Rosary and concluding at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN. Lunch was at St. Anne's School.
Brina was born on May 16, 1944 to Samuel and Gertrude (Miller) Snyder in Chicago, Ill. At the young age of 5, the family relocated to Minneapolis, MN. She grew up in Minneapolis and after graduating Washburn High School, received her teaching degree from Mankato State University. She married David Powers of Le Sueur, MN in Minneapolis in 1967. The couple lived on a farm near Le Sueur for many years where they raised their two children. Brina also taught at St. Anne's Catholic School in Le Sueur for over 37 years. She was a faithful member and volunteer at St. Anne's Catholic Church. She developed the "Adopt a Grandparent" program at St. Anne's School and was also awarded the Woodmen Life Insurance Home Town Hero Award. As an educator, she met children where they were and celebrated their achievements. She enjoyed her years of teaching and especially her time with the family and friends. She adored her children and grandchildren and loved them unconditionally. Her family and friends were blessed to have her in their lives. We should all live life like Brina: meet people where they are, smile, be kind, have fun, laugh a lot and find the good in everything. And never give up!
She is survived by her beloved husband Dave of St. Peter, MN. Children; Patrick (Molly) Powers of Hudson, WI and Julie Powers of St. Peter, MN. Grandchildren; Tyler (Lilie) Dimmel , Taylor Powers, Benjamin and Amelia Powers. Great-grandson, Cameron Dimmel; Brother, Jerry (Susan) Snyder of Eden Prairie, MN. Sister in Law, Betty Powers; Brother in Law and Sister in Law, Tom and Carol Powers of Minneapolis and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and Brother In Law, Michael Powers.
