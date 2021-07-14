RICHFIELD, MN — On Monday, July 12th 2021 Susan (Hobson) Traxler, loving mother of three children, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 76.
Born on January16th1945 in Le Center MN to Kenneth and Mary Hobson, She graduated high school from Le Center and received her nursing degree from Mankato Technical College and practiced over 40 years of nursing in Le Sueur, St Peter and Le Center.
Suzy was preceded in death by her father Kenneth and mother Mary.
She is survived by her three children Jolene Traxler, Kate (husband Mike) Sherman, and Pete (wife Roxanne) Traxler: her brother Joe Hobson: and three grandchildren, Caleb Traxler, Riley Traxler, and Levi Traxler.
Suzy, as her family and friends knew her, loved all things family and church related, she could be found every Sunday at church and at all family get-togethers. She taught Sunday school for over 30 years and frequently volunteered at Vine. She enjoyed reading the Bible,attending prayer groups and bible studies. She was known for her insatiable love of people of all ages young and old, her love for her children and grandchildren will never be forgotten.