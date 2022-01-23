ST. PETER — Robert L. Oldenburg, age 72 of St. Peter, formerly of the Le Sueur area died at his home on January 20, 2022. Memorial services will be on Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. ~ 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Le Sueur following the services. Pastor Rosemary Rocha will officiate the service.
Robert was born on November 4, 1949 in St. Peter, MN to Lloyd and JoAnn (Lurth) Oldenburg. He grew up on a generational family farm near Belle Plaine. He attended Le Sueur Schools and was part of the graduating class of 1968. He helped his father farm while going up. During his high school years he worked as a floor manager at the Valley Roll-Arena in Le Sueur. Where he met the love of his life Jeanne "smiley" Rheaume. He married Jeanne on June 6, 1969 in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Robert and Jeanne then lived on Robert's family farm while he continued to farm with family. Robert worked seasonal at Green Giant over the years. Later he cooked at the Canterbury Inn in Shakopee for several years and also many years at Taco John's in St. Peter, MN before retiring a few years ago.
He is survived by his daughter; Karen (Matt) Holicky of St. Peter, Grandchildren; Trevor Holicky, Ryan Wilmes, Courtney Wilmes and Gavin Holicky. Mother, JoAnn Oldenberg of Mankato, MN. Brother, Randy (Jane) Oldenburg of Belle Plaine. Brother-in-law Jerome Flaspeter, 1 nephew and 4 nieces
He is preceded in death by his Father Lloyd; wife, Jeanne in 2002; son, Bill in 2003 and sister, LuAnn Flaspeter.
