Amy Domonoske

WATERVILLE — AMY JOANN DOMONOSKE, age 52 of Waterville died on Friday, September 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on May 13, 1969 in St. Peter, Minnesota, Amy was the daughter of John and Susie (Krocak) Smisek. She graduated from Le Center High School before attending Minnesota State University in Mankato. Amy married David Domonske on July 20, 1991 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. She worked fourteen years at United Steel Products of Montgomery, and fourteen more years at MTU Onsite Energy. Her first, last, and most important job, however, was being the greatest farm wife around. Known to her friends and family as the official "Harvest Queen" she would often work a full day before spending her evenings cooking and delivering meals, delivering farm equipment, and making sure that all the little details were cared for. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and dogs. She loved traveling to support her daughters, nieces, and nephews in their sporting events and livestock shows, baking and trying new recipes (especially baking around Christmas), going for side-by-side rides, scrapbooking, crafting, reading, fishing, going on family trips up north, and watching endless amounts of Hallmark movies.
Amy is survived by her husband, David of Waterville; her daughters, Meghan Domonoske (Jerrod Novotny) of New Prague and Haley Domonoske (Adam Fjerstad) of Waterville, her parents, John and Susie Smisek of Le Center; her siblings, Mark Smisek of Waterville, Pete (Denise) Smisek of Otsego, and Anne (Andy) Jans of Waterville; her mother-in-law, Karon Domonoske; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one "honorary daughter" Anne Schreiber of Germany; and one "canine son" Bentley who will miss Amy greatly. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Louie & Adeline Krocak and Adam & Virgie Smisek; her father-in-law, Warren Domonoske; and her grandparents-in-law, Fred & Hazel Domonoske and Fred & Leone Poehler.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Elysian, and will continue for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of cut flowers, Amy's family asks that live plants or trees be given that they can plant and care for at their farm.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Elysian, with Father John Powers officiating. Interment will follow at Cannonville Cemetery. dennisfuneralhomes.com