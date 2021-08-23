LE SUEUR — Martha M. May, age 67 of Le Sueur, died at the Ridgeview Medical Center on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Memorial Mass will be on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. There will be a 3:45 p.m. C.C.W. Rosary to begin the Visitation. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning at the Kolden Funeral Home at 8:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery in Le Sueur, followed by a lunch at St. Anne's School. Fr. Chris Shofner will officiate the services.
She is survived by her husband John; daughter Kathleen May of St. Peter; sons Joseph (Libby) May of Le Sueur; and Michael May (Amy Anderson) of St. Peter. Grandchildren Murphy May and Rhyan Anderson-May. Siblings; Elizabeth (Bruce) Olson of Le Sueur; Ronald (Carolyn) Burns of Henderson; Patrick (Kay) Burns of St. Peter; Jeanne (Steve) Schwartz of Pleasant Hill, IA; Daniel (Lisa) Burns of Henderson; Carolyn (Dan) McQueen of Pequot Lakes, MN and sister-in-law, Michelle Burns of Le Sueur. Many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and twin siblings; Timothy and Theresa Burns.