LE SUEUR — (Ernest) John Bach, Jr., age 83, Le Sueur and formerly of Henderson, passed away November 20, 2020 at the Ridgeview Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Le Sueur, Minnesota. Memorial Mass, Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m, St. Anne's Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation at church that morning, 9:00 a.m. ~ 11:00 a.m. Burial with Military Honors to follow at Brown Cemetery, Henderson, MN for he and his wife Mary.

