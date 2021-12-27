BELLE PLAINE — Dorri Lynn Yackley, age 62 of Belle Plaine, was welcomed into her heavenly home on December 21, 2021. A visitation will take place from 3-6p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine. Following the visitation, family and friends are invited to the Neisen's Corner Bar - Rustic Room in Belle Plaine.
Dorri was born to Floyd and Roberta (Peterson) Duzan in Gaylord, Minnesota on October 26, 1959. Dorri graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1978 and became a mother shortly after to her son Jason. She loved being a mother to him and always worked hard to give him a good life. She loved animals and was always bringing one home! She was always a hard working and dedicated employee of Emerson Electric in Eden Prairie for 14 years and CPR in New Prague for 2 years.
She met the love of her life, Joel Yackley on a blind date and a year later they were married on May 13, 2000 in New Prague, MN. Joel and Dorri loved life, they loved visiting with family and friends and taking their Harley to South Dakota a few times a year. After one year of marriage, Dorri suffered a massive stroke that changed both of their lives in many ways. The love they had for one another persevered and they created a new normal. Dorri loved spending time with her family, sitting on the patio, watching her grankids do crazy tricks on the diving board with her cheering him on. When she wasn't spoiling her grandkids, she loved to do crafts, puzzles and framing them. She loved to play solitaire and checkers. She especially looked forward to her weekend drives. She loved life to the fullest.
Dorri is survived by her husband, Joel; son, Jason (Allison) Morgan; grandchildren, Kai, Kruz and Kohyn; mother, Roberta Duzan; brother, Mark (Cheryl) Duzan; sisters-in-law, Vikki (Roger) Broun, Mary Pat Yackley, Jackie Yackley; brother-in-law, Jim (Donna) Yackley and many nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Floyd, and sister, Lisa and brothers-in-law; Don and Paul Yackley.