NEW ULM — Brian Jay Tohal departed to his heavenly home on February 5, 2021, at the age of 64 after a brief illness.
A private family service will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm with Pastor Timothy Smith officiating.
The service will be livestreamed on the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home's Facebook page starting at 1pm on Saturday, February, 13, 2021.
To leave an online condolence for his family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: mvfh.org
Brian is survived by his wife, Kate, of New Ulm to whom he was married for 37 years. They were blessed with three daughters: Jackie of Mankato, Sarah of Minneapolis, and Sam of Rochester. He is also survived by his parents Jim (Elaine) and Audrey of Le Sueur, siblings Linda (Craig) Wells of Blue Earth, Tom of Anaheim CA, Sue (Dean) Zachman of St. Michael, Mike (Linda) Tohal of Le Sueur, Pam (Scott) Gillette of Prior Lake, and Emily (Raj) of St. Joseph.
Brian Jay Tohal was born on August 23, 1958 to James and Audrey (Luedtke) Tohal in Mankato. He attended elementary and high school in Le Sueur. He received his Bachelors and Master's degree from Mankato State University in Mankato. Brian was united in marriage to Kathryn "Kate" Gorder on September 17, 1983, in Starbuck. This union blessed the couple with three daughters whom together they raised in New Ulm. Brian served as the New Ulm Economic Development Director for 22 years. He will be remembered for his humor, gentleness and big heart.
Brian chose these words in writing several years ago for those he might one day leave behind:
"I commit myself to God's care, secure in his love for me and trusting in the salvation purchased for me through Christ's suffering and death. I leave those who survive me the comfort of knowing that I have died in this faith and have now joined my Lord in eternal glory. I commend my loved ones to the protecting arms of God, knowing that he will continue to provide for them despite my absence, and I encourage them to place their faith and trust in him alone."