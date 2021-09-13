LE SUEUR, MN — Gary Dee Coley, 84, current resident of Le Sueur, Minnesota, passed away Aug. 30, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
He was born on May 13, 1937 to Oren "Dee" and Helen Coley in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Gary is survived by his loving family: children Brian Coley, David Coley, Cheryl (David) Haagensen, Steve (Stacy) Coley; grandchildren Matt, Jackson, and Isla; sisters Dorla (Don) Fudge, Karen (Leo) Whinery Jr, Lynna Thompson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary graduated from Norman High School in 1955 with a 4.0 grade point average. He attended the University of Oklahoma with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and obtained an MBA at the College of St. Thomas.
Career highlights include two Golden Step awards while working at 3M as a Chemical Engineer on a small team that developed the 3M "Post-it Note" pads.
Gary followed his parents passion for gardening including growing and grafting nut trees. All his hobbies and projects increased in size over time as gardens became small farms and in retirement accumulated, at auction, hundreds of cars to fix up and use for parts.
His house burned down in rural Dibble, Oklahoma. All of his possessions were lost in the fire. This tragedy turned out to be a blessing in a move to Minnesota that allowed him to be closer to his children the last two years of his life.
Gary was a life-long Sooner fan. His two years in Le Sueur he was making friends and had morning coffee at the local furniture store and enjoyed playing Bridge at the local country club.
Funeral services will be held with family and friends in Norman Oklahoma.