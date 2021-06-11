Sandy Germscheid

LE SUEUR — Sandra Jo (Shefland) Germscheid, age 75, of Le Center, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held at the Le Center Funeral Home on Monday, June 14 from 4pm-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry on Tuesday, June 15 at 10am with visitation one hour prior at the church. Interment will be at St. Henry's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred which will be donated in Sandy's name to Le Sueur County 4-H.
Sandy was born on August 9, 1945 in Minneapolis to Juel and Loretta (Sheehy) Shefland, the middle of three children. She graduated from Washburn High School in Minneapolis and then attended Mankato State University. Motivated women from St. Henry introduced her to Karl Germscheid several times at Uncle Mike and Aunt Mary Hunt's 25th anniversary reception at the Little Dandy in Le Center. Sandy and Karl were united in marriage on April 8, 1967. They celebrated 54 years of marital bliss this year.
Sandy was very active with the Church of St. Henry, frequently using her baking skills to keep mourners nourished after funerals. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed being Karl's gopher on the farm, her time with grandkids, shopping, going to the theatre, reading, sewing, playing cards, and traveling to Washington, DC., Ireland, and California. She also enjoyed cruises with her mother, sibling couples, and aunt. She was generous with her time and talents.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Karl Germscheid; her children, Mark Germscheid (Rachel Flynn), Ann (Dan) Dixon, Sharon Budin (Cliff Haefner), and Daniel (Holly) Germscheid; grandchildren, Sam Germscheid, Heather Budin, Tyler Budin, Nora Dixon, Clare Dixon, Brendan Germscheid, Emma Germscheid, Jackson Germscheid, and Mackenzie Decker; sister, Nancy (Wyatt) Moe; brother, John (Mary) Shefland; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Juel C. and Loretta E. Shefland; and parents-in-law, Ray and Gertrude Germscheid.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. 507-357-6116. Online condolences may be left at http://www.schoenbauerfuneralhome.com/obituaries.php. Please share the name of your favorite of Sandy's recipes or a favorite memory, either on the funeral home website, or in a personal note.