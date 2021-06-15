Richard "Dick" Graff

LE SUEUR — Richard Lee Graff, age 72 of Le Sueur, died at his home with his family by his side on Monday, August 10, 2020, due to COVID~19 restrictions, services were postponed. Memorial service will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be at church from 10:00 a.m. ~ 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow with military honors at Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN. Lunch and fellowship at church following services at the cemetery.
Dick is survived by his wife, Joanne; Sons; Ryan Graff, his children Lukas, Dylan and Kaden; Derrick (Katie) Graff, their children Landon and twins Jackson and Braylon and Jared (Sydnie) Graff and their daughter Emersyn and son Asher all of Le Sueur. Step-son Troy Knapp of Denver, CO and step-granddaughter Maryah of Oregon; also Dick's sister Shirley Mattison of Springfield, MN and brother and best friend, Bruce (Elona) Graff of Minneapolis, MN.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his parents-in-law Lester and Elnor Weber. Also brothers Bob (Joyce), Roger, and Gary and sisters Arliss (Donnie) Quiring and Janice (Moe) Coulter. He's also preceded in death by two nephews, a niece and a great niece and great nephew. koldenfuneralhome.com