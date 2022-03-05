LE CENTER — Thomas Binczik, age 81, of Le Center, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 of complications of dysphasia at Rochester Methodist Hospital. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 7:30am-10:30am at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Father Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will immediately follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery west of Montgomery. Funeral lunch will be at the Park Ballroom Clubhouse, 300 Lexington Ave. S., New Prague after the burial.
Tom was born on December 4, 1940 to Joseph T. and Marie (Ruhland) Binczik on the family farm in Derrynane Township. He attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and graduated from New Prague High School in 1958.
He had considered a career in the Army but soon realized his dad needed more manpower for the livestock and crop operation. While assisting his dad, he worked at the Belle Plaine Milk Plant and the Le Center Alfalfa Dehydrating Plant. He also enlisted in the Army Reserve basic training camp in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri for eight years.
On November 26, 1982, Tom was united in marriage to Dianne Hoefs at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague. Tom's parents moved to a New Prague apartment while Tom and Dianne took care of the livestock and cropland. By that time, the dairy cows were sold and buildings remodeled for a hog operation.
After Dianne's father suddenly passed away on January 28, 1989, quick decisions had to be made to gear up with larger equipment with mobile radios so he could communicate with his mother-in-law, wife, sister-in-law, Ray O'Brien and Norbert Krenik during Spring planting and the harvest of 1989 to the harvest of 2014. His mother-in-law passed away in March 2015 and more decisions had to be made.
Tom is survived by his wife, Dianne; sister-in-law, Sandra L. Anderson of Eden Prairie, MN; sisters, Patt (Jim) Wagner of Naples, FL, Barbara Goetsch of California, Carole (Dr. Ron) Wolfson, St. Charles, IL and Teri (Dennis) Vanderholm, Elk, WA; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Binczik on June 8, 1985 and his mother, Marie Binczik on November 10, 1991.