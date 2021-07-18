Deward Sockie Savage

LE SUEUR — Deward Savage (Sockie), age 89 of Le Sueur, died on Friday morning, July 16, 2021 at his home in Le Sueur. Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Anne's Church, Le Sueur, MN at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur, from 4:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m, (There will be a 3:45 p.m. K.C. Rosary). Visitation will continue on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. ~ 10:15 a.m, followed by a procession to church for the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Burial will be in St. Anne's Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN. Fr. George Grafsky will officiate the services.
Sockie was a well known resident and longtime businessman in Le Sueur, MN. He was born in Cottonwood County Minnesota, August 11, 1931 on the family farm. The Savages moved to California during WWII. His parents were employed by Kaiser Shipyard. Sockie always had jobs during his school years. He enlisted in the Army at age 17. His basic training was at Fort Ord in California. He served in the Army of Occupation in Japan and was recalled during the Korean Conflict.
In 1955 he purchased a small liquor store in Le Sueur. He and Violet (Scheif) were married at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Comfrey, MN in 1956. They grew the business eventually building on the corner of 2nd and Swan in 1973. Sockie's Off Sale served customers in Le Sueur for 45 years. Sockie also worked at the Le Sueur Country Club managing, tending bar, and feeding birds for the enjoyment of the members. He was an avid bird watcher the rest of his life.
Sockie's Off Sale was sold in 2001 when he and Vi retired. Sockie and Violet kept a home in Le Sueur and wintered in Arizona with friends and family. Sockie enjoyed sports like hunting with friends and horse riding. He was a member of the Caballeros del Norte for over 40 years. His favorite sport was golf which he enjoyed with many friends.
Sockie was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. He belonged to the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce from 1955-2001. He maintained a membership at the LS Country Club from 1955-2018.
He was preceded in death by his his son, Mitch, and daughter, Katherine; parents, Jerome and Grace Savage and siblings; Richard, James, Edward, and Ellen, He is survived by his wife Violet, sons; Brian and Patrick, his sisters Karen (Gordy) Lorenzen and Karol (Tom) Cullen.
Plants and memorials are preferred rather thank cut floral arrangements.