ARLINGTON, TX — Julienne "Julie" Traxler- Berg was born November 25, 1941 in Le Center, Minnesota. She died peacefully at home on September 10, 2021 surrounded by her sons and grandchildren in Arlington, Texas. Julie graduated from Le Sueur High School in Le Sueur, MN, in 1959. She later attended business college in Mankato, MN. In 1969, she married James Arthur Berg of Litchfield, MN. Julie worked for American Family Insurance in Prior Lake, MN and Norstrom Larpenter Insurance in Minneapolis, MN. She also worked at the Scott County Day Activity Center in Lydia, Minnesota and Saint Michaels Catholic School in Prior Lake, MN. She spent her free time volunteering and coordinating the Saint Michaels Catholic Church Thanksgiving & Christmas food and gift drive in Prior Lake, MN and delivered Meals on Wheels in Arlington, TX. Her and her husband travelled full time in their RV before moving to Arlington, TX in 2009.
Julie is preceded in death by parents William & Rosella Traxler of Le Center, MN, brother William JR
(Sharon) of Le Center, MN, and sister Terry Jameson (Leroy Babe) of Heartland, MN.
She is survived by husband James of Arlington, TX, brother Dale Traxler (Joyce) of Le Center, MN, sister Mary Brockway (Alvin) of Le Center, MN, children Jason Berg, Jae Berg (Maria), and grandchildren Jared, Logan, Jasmine, Alexis, and Ethan, all of Arlington, TX.
Memorial service will take place at St. Mary church starting 11 AM located at 165 N. Waterville Ave, Le Center MN on 10-8-21 followed with a reception at Little Dandy at 1070 E. Derrynane St in Le Center.