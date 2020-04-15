We need your help in slowing down the spread of coronavirus. There is no longer any debate: All medical experts agree that the spread of COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm the U.S. health care system.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Le Sueur County as of today is 21. According to MDH, all 21 individuals no longer need isolation (recovered). Some of the Le Sueur County cases have been acquired through community transmission, which means individuals acquired the virus from other community members. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) stresses that there is widespread community transmission and we can assume that all of our communities have cases of COVID-19, even rural communities in Minnesota.
We are all in this together and we must work together to protect our most vulnerable. The most powerful tool we have to change this alarming trend is practicing social distancing and adhering to the Stay at Home order. In Minnesota, social distancing is working. We need all Le Sueur County residents to follow the executive orders of the Governor and continue to practice social distancing.
We understand that making these temporary sacrifices is difficult. However, doing so can mean the difference between life and death for the people of our community, particularly those at highest risk.
We are asking all of you to self-quarantine if you have any COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath) or have been exposed to the virus. For everyone else, please distance yourself from others in the following ways: avoid public places and go out only for essential work, get essential supplies or for exercise outdoors. Avoid family or public gatherings and stay 6 feet away from anyone with whom you do not live.
The Centers for Disease Prevention & Control (CDC) is now recommending that everyone wear a cloth (homemade) face cover when going out in public to get essential supplies i.e. groceries. The purpose is to protect other people in case you are infected but not showing any symptoms. A couple important reminders: Do not use medical grade facemasks intended for healthcare workers as they are in short supply and remember that the face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.
We encourage you to go to the MN Department of Health website for the most accurate information about COVID-19 — www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html — or to the CDC website www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. Locally, you can find information on COVID-19 and the Le Sueur County daily case count update on the Le Sueur County website at www.co.lesueur.mn.us and on the Le Sueur County Public Health Facebook page.
For information on what to do if you develop symptoms of COVID-19, please call your local health care provider or visit their website.
Thank you for your sacrifices and for keeping the residents of Le Sueur County safe.