Doris Felmlee

LESUEUR — Doris D. Felmlee, age 92 of Le Sueur, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Le Sueur. Funeral service will be 11 AM on Thursday, May 13 at Zion United Church of Christ in Le Sueur. Rev. Kent Meyer and Rev. Rosemary Rocha will officiate. Visitation will be 5 - 7 PM on Wednesday, May 12 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, and also one hour prior to service time at the church on Thursday. Interment will be in Mound Cemetery on Thursday in Le Sueur.
Doris was born on March 29, 1929 in Mankato to Walter and Ella (Borchardt) Becker. She grew up in Le Sueur and graduated from Le Sueur High School. She married Dale Felmlee on November 14, 1953. Doris worked part-time as a secretary at Green Giant and later as a part-time waitress for both the Coach Light and Le Sueur Country Club. Doris and Dale bought the Le Sueur Auto Parts (NAPA) in 1976 where she was the bookkeeper.
Doris enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family and others. She was an active member of Zion United Church of Christ and served on various committees over the years. She shared her husband's passion for antique cars with many car shows and road trips. She had a knack for gardening and baking.
Doris is survived by her four children, Kenny Felmlee and special friend Sharon Prins, Rick (Ellen) Felmlee, Susan Steffen, and Barb (Essie) Mostaghimi; daughter-in-law, Susan Felmlee; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Kreger. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale, the love of her life; her parents; brother, Don Becker; sister, Eleanor Hanson; granddaughter, Crystal Felmlee; and son-in-law, Lyle Steffen.