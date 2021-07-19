HENDERSON — Karen J. Hague, age 79 of Henderson, died at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, 10:30 a.m, Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. ~ 10:30 a.m. that morning at the funeral home. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
Karen was born on January 9, 1942 to Clarence and Edith (Luhman) Haller in Zumbrota, MN. She grew up and attended schools in the Zumbrota area. She moved to Wisconsin for a short time before she married Robert Hague on June 5, 1960 in Goodhue, MN. The couple lived in Henderson for many years where they raised their family. Karen worked at Nelsons Bakery in Le Sueur, Green Giant and the Country Kitchen for many years. Later Robert and her owned and operated The Dabbler in Henderson, MN. Karen especially enjoyed playing Scrabble, crocheting, puzzles and time with family, friends and especially grandkids.
She is survived by her children; Robert Hague of Henderson, MN; Susan Phillips of Henderson, MN; Thomas (Pam) Hague of Hastings, MN and Tambra Kaveney of St. Peter, MN. 10 grandchildren; Jesse and Joshua Lansing, Elizabeth and Spencer Westphal, Jenna Kalin, Tyler Hague, Marki, Miranda, Meghan and Mitchell Kaveney and 11 Great-Grandchildren. Siblings; John (Jan) Haller of Woodville, WI, Rick (Peggy) Haller of Virginia and Linda Sneer of St. Peter, MN.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Robert Glenn in 2016.