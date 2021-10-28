Larry Dean Zink Zinke

LE SUEUR — Larry "Zink" Zinke, age 83 of Le Center, died Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Abbott NW Hospital in Minneapolis. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00pm, Saturday, October 30 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Le Center. Visitation will be from 1-3pm at the church.
An additional service will be held on Saturday, November 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton, Iowa. Visitation will be from 1pm to 3pm with service at 3pm. Interment will take place at a later date, in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hinton, IA.
Larry was born on October 10, 1938 to Clarence and Lela (Oakley) Zinke in Carroll, IA. He went to school in Gray, IA and graduated from Gray High School in 1957. Following high school he attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO. On January 23, 1965 he married the love of his life, Diane Muecke at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton, IA. They eventually made their way up to Minnesota. In 1967, Larry began his long career as an iron worker for L.H. Sowles Steel Erectors Co. and retired in 1999. He was a lifelong member of the Ironworkers Union Local 512.
Larry was a hard worker, not just at his job, but at home as well. He spent many long hours taking care of his yard and was so proud of it. He enjoyed being outside whether it was doing yard work, feeding the birds, attending pioneer power, playing croquet, golfing, or going trapping with his son, Mike. Larry was a big Vikings fan, and enjoyed listening to old time classic country music, collecting old coins and toy Farmall tractors, participating in their family fantasy football league, and playing cards. He was a big kid at heart and never really "grew" up. He loved to tell jokes and joked around a lot, and loved playing and spending time with his grandkids; they meant the world to him.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; their children, Denise (Mike) Petersen of LeMars, IA, Stacey Zinke of Le Center, and Mike (significant other, Joyce Sladek) Zinke of Le Center; his children from his previous marriage, Keli (Dennis) Darling of Grand Junction, CO, and Kevin Zinke of Hot Springs, AR; grandchildren, Krystal (John) Lenz, Dani Zinke, Devynn (Tyler) Banks, Jessica (Mitch) Henrich, Wyatt Petersen, and Taylor, Alex, and Emma Stans; great-grandchildren, JT, Kayli, and Eva; brother, Steve (Becky) Zinke of Corning, IA; sisters/brothers-in-law, Darlene Zinke, Connie (John) Rumbaugh, Donnie (Marilyn) Muecke, and Sandy Muecke; first wife, Jeanette Jahn; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Dean Zinke; brother, Lyle Zinke; and brother-in-law, Doug Muecke.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.lecenterfuneralhome.com