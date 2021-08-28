MINNEAPOLIS — Thomas Richard Boettcher, age 74 of Minneapolis passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 1 from 8am-10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center with Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Le Center.
Thomas was born on September 15, 1946 in St. Peter to William and Albina (Krenik) Boettcher. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Le Center through the 8th grade and graduated from McKinley High School in Le Center and Inver Hills Jr. College where he studied to work in counselling. Thomas served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and time outdoors.
Thomas is survived by his siblings, Lonnie (Mary) Boettcher of Le Center, Joe Boettcher of Le Center, Anita (Brian) Maki of North Mankato, and Tami Boettcher (Pat Schmidthuber) of Ottawa/ St. Peter area; nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Patsy Boettcher of Le Center.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Clarence Wieland; brother, Denis Boettcher and Bill Boettcher.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at lecenterfuneralhome.com.