Darlene Fae Krueger

LE SUEUR — Darlene F. Krueger, age 78 of Le Sueur, died on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Oak Terrace Senior Living Center in Le Sueur. Memorial services will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:00 a.m. First Lutheran Church in Le Sueur. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. ~ 11:00 a.m. Lunch to follow services at the church. Burial will be at a later date in South Dakota. Rev. Jan Crissinger will officiate the services.
Darlene was born on November 28, 1942 to William and Lillian (Rachuy) Schipper in Iona Township, Murray County, MN. She grew up in the Fulda, MN area and graduated from Fulda High School. She then attended a Secretarial Program in Mankato and began work soon after that at Green Giant in Le Sueur, MN. She married Elton Krueger on July 5, 1972 on a pontoon on Whitefish Lake in Minnesota. He died in 1978 and Darlene raised her two young girls while working with Green Giant, Pillsbury and later General Mills. She worked as a Capital Purchaser for 48 years. She enjoyed her gardening, her flowers, Curves exercising group, time with relatives and friends, the Giant Celebration, and time at First Lutheran Church where she was a member for many years. She will be remembered for her Chex Mix she made for dozens of people during the Holiday Season.
She is survived by her daughters; Lynn Krueger (Kelly Sonnicksen honorary daughter) of Chaska, MN and Katrina (Steve) McCarthy of Lino Lakes, MN. Stepchildren; Kurt (Joanna) LaBresh of Roseville, MN. Amy (Darren) Viera of Florida Grandchildren; Lily and Annika McCarthy, Camille and Taylor LaBresh, and Audrey and Sydney Viera. Twin Brother; Darrell (Mavis) Schipper of Fulda, MN and sister, Wanda (Bob) Moline of Slayton, MN. Many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Elton Krueger in 1978.
Memorials preferred.