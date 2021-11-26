MONTGOMERY — Alex Matthew Pettman, aged 49, of Montgomery, Minnesota died unexpectedly on October 27, 2021. He is survived by parents Mark and Nancy (Reaume) Pettman of Red Wing, Minnesota and brother Nathan, Sister Holly and Sister-in-law Becky. He was also a loving uncle to Riley, Violet, and Cooper. He is preceded in death by grandparents Speed and Jackie Reaume of Le Sueur, Minnesota.
Alex grew up in Owatonna, Minnesota and graduated with honors from Owatonna High School. Those who knew Alex have described him as quiet, gentle, intelligent, and stoic. He was also so well read; we even joked that Alex was the family encyclopedia.
If we wanted a fact, we just asked Alex. His favorite pastime was playing games of strategy and he was hard to beat. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor.
In his young adulthood, mental illness became a daily struggle which Alex faced bravely. He attended college for two years before it became too difficult for him to continue.
Memorials in Alex's honor are preferred to the National Alliance on Mental Illness - Minnesota (NAMI-MN). https://namimn.org/
A private family service will be held to pay tribute to our much-loved son, brother
and uncle.