Thomas Leo Tom McClune

LE CENTER — Thomas Leo McClune, age 83, of Le Center, died on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Central Health Care in Le Center. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 9:30-11:00 AM with Funeral Service following at 11:00 AM, all at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery with Pastor Jason Pollington officiating. Military honors provided by the Veteran's Honor Guard
Tom was born on December 20, 1938 in Kilkenny Township to John A. and Esther W. (Spitzack) McClune. He attended Le Center High School. He served in the U.S. Army from December 12, 1961 to December 13, 1963. Tom was united in marriage to Alice W. Holmes on September 13, 1969. He was a self-employed truck driver for 40 years. Tom was a member of the Le Center American Legion. He enjoyed playing bingo and cards, watching his grandkids and his dog, Miss Princess.
Thomas is survived by his children, John McClune of Le Center, Jean (Rick) Kes of Jordan, Susan (Ryan) Lehto of Buhl; step-children, Kathryn Reintjes of Elysian, Kenneth (Mary) Kewatt of Shakopee, Larry (Millie) Kewatt of Minneapolis, Marcia (Edward) Herrgott of Shakopee and Colleen (David) Mattke of New Ulm; 23 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Alice McClune; brothers, Donald McClune, Harry McClune and Patrick McClune; grandson, Edward James Herrgott.