LE SUEUR — Karen Marie Mohr (nee Sprague), 67, died from Alzheimer's Disease on March 17, 2021, at her home in Le Sueur, MN.
She was born in Madison, WI, to Clarence and Susan Sprague as the oldest of six siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Mohr; daughter and partner Emily Mohr and John Mankowski of Le Sueur; son and spouse Bill and Megan Mohr of Burnsville; and grandchildren Cohen and Adderley also of Burnsville. Additionally, she is survived by her father and spouse, Clarence and Judy Sprague of Eau Claire, WI; brothers and their spouses George and Linda, Kevin and Maggi, Paul and Deana, and John.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Sprague, and her brother, Mark.
Over the years, Karen loved gardening, reading, camping, hiking with our dogs, spending time with our kids and grandchildren, cooking, listening to music, and laughing.
In accordance with Karen's wishes, no funeral or memorial services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota
7900 West 78th Street, Suite 100
Minneapolis, MN, 55439
Website: Act.alz.org/donate
Condolences can be sent to: 341 Cedar Trail Drive, Le Sueur, MN. 56058
"As a falling leaf may rest a moment on the air, so your head upon my breast, so my hand upon your hair. Many nights endure without a moon without a star, so will we endure when one is gone and far. True love leaves no traces if you and I are one. It's lost in our embraces like stars against the sun." L. Cohen