Ryan J. Fox

LE SUEUR — Ryan James Fox, age 43 of Le Sueur, formerly of the Shakopee area died suddenly at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, MN, Monday, December 20, 2021. Funeral services, Friday, January 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, visitation will be two hours prior the services.
He is survived by his parents; Jim (Gail) Fox of Le Sueur, MN; Cherie (Mike) Bullock of Montgomery, MN; siblings; Lindsey (Shawn) Suter of Le Sueur and Tim (Christine) Fox of Watertown, MN. He is also survived by his fiancé' Alicia Bair of Le Sueur. Grandfather; Robert (Shari) Larsen of Montgomery, MN and grandfather, Ray Lachmiller of Lake Crystal, MN and Joanne Harper of Montgomery, MN. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his Grandparents; Harold and Marcie Fox; Glenda Larsen and grandmother, Jean Lachmiller. koldenfuneralhome.com