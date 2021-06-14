Merna Otting

LESUEUR — Merna M. Otting 99, of LeSueur, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Oak Terrace Senior Living. Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, August 21, at Zion United Church of Christ in LeSueur, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00am - 11:00am in the church. Following the 11:00 service there will be a birthday party and luncheon in the church social hall. We will be celebrating Merna's 100th birthday. This will be followed by burial at Mound Cemetery, LeSueur, MN.
Merna was born on August 18, 1921 to William and Mary (Westphal) Ernst at their home in the German Settlement south of Belle Plaine, MN. She received her education through 8th grade, at the country school near her home. On December 15, 1942 Merna married Ivan Otting in the parsonage of Trinity Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine, MN. This marriage was blessed with three children, Sharon, Sandra and Linda. They shared 62 years of marriage.
Merna started her married life living on Ivan's farm near Gaylord, MN. She lived in many places during her life - Anaheim CA, Phoenix AZ, Mankato MN, Little Falls MN, Hopkins MN, New Brighton MN and LeSueur MN. She enjoyed each new location. Ivan and Merna moved to the last location of LeSueur in 1983 for retirement.
Merna loved being a homemaker and a mother. She also worked as a cashier in a cafeteria while living in Hopkins and New Brighton. When Merna lived in Little Falls, she and Ivan owned a motel. So she had many jobs to perform. She was always happy wherever she was living.
Merna especially enjoyed spending time at their cabin near Aitkin, MN on Lake Esquagamah. She fed many hummingbirds for the 20 years they owned the cabin. Another thing Merna loved were her Boston Terriers - Pepper, Heidi and Heidi Marie. Merna baked delicious desserts, made yummy jello salads and her potato salad was the best. Other pastimes she liked were playing cards and winning at bingo. Merna was a worldwide traveler and collected coffee mugs from all the places she visited. She had over 100 mugs.