LE CENTER — Marian Katherine Tuma, age 93, of Le Center passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24th at the Carriage House in Le Center with her daughter by her side. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28 from 8am-10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center with Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10am.
Following their marriage in 1948 in Veseli, MN, Marian and Bill made their home in Le Center, MN. They were blessed with two children, Randy and Mary Kay. Marian took great pride in being a homemaker while her children were young and worked various jobs. Marian retired from Winco after 26 years. She was a very active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center, a member of the Catholic Church Women (CCW), and spent countless hours sewing quilts for the mission. Marian was a volunteer at St. Mary's Thrift Store until the age of 92 and enjoyed the lasting friendships made while there.
Marian always looked forward to time spent with family and friends. Some of her greatest past times included playing Euchre, baking Kolacky's, and gardening. However, her most treasured times included countless hours spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren at sporting events and various activities.
Marian moved into the Carriage House in February 2020. She was fortunate to have great care, enjoyed new friendships all while continuing to be able to share her love of cards and gardening."
Marian is survived by her daughter, Mary Kay (David) Whipps of Le Center; grandchildren, Angie (Terry) McDonough of St Peter, Jody (Marcy) Tuma of Madison Lake, Robin (Todd) Jordan of Cloquet, Andy (Jessica) Whipps of Le Center, and Steve (Bridget) Whipps of St. Peter; great grandchildren, Rachel McDonough, Tyler and Brayden Jordan, Dillan and Tristen Tuma, Courtney, Caleb, Taelyn and Sophie Whipps and Nora, Brody and Josie Whipps, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Marian is preceded in death by her husband, William Tuma (September 1979); parents, Mary and James J. Simon; brothers, James C. Simon, Norbert Simon; sister, Bernice Simon; mother-in-law, Clara Tuma; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat Edna Tuma, Leonard and Evelyn Tuma, and Robert and Betty Tuma.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.lecenterfuneralhome.com