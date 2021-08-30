Jacqueline Jackie Callahan

ST. THOMAS — Jacqueline "Jackie" J. Callahan, age 84, St. Thomas, MN, (Le Sueur County), died suddenly at her home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Le Sueur County, MN. Visitation, Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 starting at 4:00 p.m. and concluding with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at Kolden Funeral Home, Sept. 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Procession to St. Thomas for the 10:30 a.m. Mass followed by burial in the church cemetery, lunch at St. Anne's School, Le Sueur, MN. koldenfuneralhome.com
Service information
Sep 10
Visitation
Friday, September 10, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Kolden Funeral Home - Le Sueur
529 Turril Street
Le Sueur, MN 56058
529 Turril Street
Le Sueur, MN 56058
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 11, 2021
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
24609 St. Thomas Rd.
Le Sueur, MN 56058
24609 St. Thomas Rd.
Le Sueur, MN 56058
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
