Jane Lynn Janie Johnson

MONTGOMERY — Jane Lynn Johnson, age 65 of Montgomery, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and her loyal dog Binky. A celebratory gathering of friends and family was held Thursday July 8th , 4-8pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Janie's "signature color" was actually wild cat print. Guests are encouraged to wear their tiger stripes and leopard spots in tribute. Informal attire welcomed.
Janie was the first New Year's Day baby to be born in Chico, CA on January 1, 1956. She was born to Albert and Lillian (Jensen) Nelson. After the passing of Albert, Janie was raised by her mother and loving stepfather, A. Dale Hartje.
Janie graduated from Grafton High School in North Dakota in 1974. She then attended and graduated from Akers Business College in North Dakota with a degree in accounting. She was united in marriage to Harold Johnson on June 1, 1975. Janie lived in Grand Forks, ND until relocating to Montgomery, MN with her family in 1989, residing there until present.
Janie is survived by her husband, Harold; children, Heidi (Alex) Willoughby of Las Vegas, NV, Crystal (Warren) Mason of NE Mpls., MN, and Shawn Johnson of Moorhead, MN; grandchildren, Bryce and Josie Mason; brother, DJ (Diane) Hartje of Kilkenny, MN; sister, Kristy (David) Schwab of Texas; sister-in-law, Karen Nelson of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Albert Nelson; mother, Lillian (Jensen) (Nelson) Hartje; stepfather, A. Dale Hartje and his second wife, Patsy (Sandvig) Hartje; sister, June Ritter; and brother, Bert Nelson.
Janie had many interests and would joke that she knew a little bit about a lot of things. These included Edgar Allen Poe, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Vincent Van Gogh. She enjoyed reading true crime and Stephen King novels, listening to music and watching Star Trek. An avid crocheter and talented seamstress, Janie was known for creating unique costumes, a wedding dress for Crystal and many toys for her grandchildren. Not to mention regularly hemming and repairing Harry's work clothes. Her care and concern for her family knew no bounds and she was always crafting gifts for her family and friends. Janie was the lioness to Harry's pride, fiercely loyal to her children, she liked to say she was a tigress protecting her cubs. Janie was a unique and courageous person who will forever be remembered for the wit and wisdom that she imparted to everyone she met.