LE CENTER — Mary Joe Smith, age 85 of Le Center, passed away on February 1, 2021 in St. Louis Park, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, from 8am-11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am with Fr. Stiles officiating. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Le Center.
Mary Joe was born on September 25, 1935 in Janesville to Lloyd Louis and Grace Louise (Arnoldt) Sandberg. She was a graduate of Janesville High School and received her nursing degree at St. Catherine's University in St. Paul. Mary Joe was united in marriage to Patrick William Smith, Jr. on September 28, 1957 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Janesville. She was a Registered Nurse and worked for St. Joe's in Mankato, Dr. Curtis in Le Center, and a Labor and Delivery Nurse at St. Peter Community Hospital in St. Peter for many years. Mary Joe enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, and reading.
Mary Joe is survived by her husband, Patrick Smith Jr. of Le Center; children, Theresa (Michael) Reger of Prior Lake, Mike (Lorri) Smith of W. St. Paul, Mark (Donna) Smith of Mora, and Patti Joe Claffey of St. Louis Park; grandchildren, Brett (Marni) Mason, Sarah Jane Mason, Molly Mason, Patrick (AnnaLee) Smith, Michaela Smith, Zachary Smith, Callie Smith, Katie Joe Claffey, and Cole Claffey; great-grandchildren, Emma Mason, Ryder Mason, Kal Mason, and Clare Smith; sister, Suzanne (Duane) Koehler of Rochester; sister-in-law, Ann Sandberg of Janesville, and Michele Sandberg of Janesville.
Mary Joe was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, James Sandberg and Richard Sandberg
