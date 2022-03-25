LE SUEUR — Harland Veen, age 86, of Le Sueur, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 28 from 5pm to 8pm at the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Le Center with visitation one hour prior at church. Burial will be at a later date.
Harland was born on July 2, 1935 to Gus and Selma (Gedrose) Veen in Wells County, North Dakota. He was the youngest of 10 children. He attended school in a one room school house through eighth grade. Harland was united in marriage to Lorraine Vesperman in 1956. He worked as a truck driver for SuperValu in Hopkins and later became part of the dispatch team. In 1977, he bought the SuperValu store in Le Center and later he purchased stores in Le Sueur and Waterville and retired in 2006.
He was a proud member of the Minneapolis Shriners Club for over 40 years. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his friends at Mystic Lake Casino and visiting with family and friends. Harland was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and a good friend of many.
Harland is survived by his wife, Lorraine; son, Michael (Patricia) Veen; daughter, Lori (Nicholas) Veen-Morel; grandson, Nathan Veen-Morel, along with beloved nieces and nephews.
Harland is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rudolph and Guy; sisters, Bergetta, Agnes, Norma, Stella, Eleanor, Evelyn and Shirley.