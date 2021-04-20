Fredrick Roufs

MANKATO — A Celebration of Life for Fred Roufs will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Franklin Rogers Field, 601 Reed Street, Mankato, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fred Roufs College of Business, Baseball and Wrestling Endowment.
