CASA GRANDE, AZ — Richard "Todd" Kinkeade was born on August 10, 1963. He passed away on May 9, 2021 in his sleep.
Todd liked to experience different areas of the US. He lived in Iowa, Minnesota, Florida, Washington, Idaho and was living in Casa Grande, Arizona at the time of his death. Todd was as sharp as a tack and maintained a youthful sense of humor throughout his life.
He attended school in Keokuk, Iowa and LeSueur, Minnesota. He attended SECC in Keokuk, Iowa for 2 years and then the University of Minnesota.
Todd is survived by a daughter, Natalie Dellibac (husband Thomas) her children Carter and Savannah, from Oro Valley, Arizona and his son, Seth Lancaster, from Redondo Beach, California.
He is also survived by his mother, Sara Varner (Gordon), stepmother, Ann Rasmussen, father, Dick Kinkeade (Beth), of LeSueur, Minnesota, brothers, Tim Kinkeade, Josh (Heather) Kinkeade, John (Sarah) Kinkeade, Cody Jensen(Cilla), and Aaron Mankopf, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Muriel Kinkeade, Luella James, Loren Varner and a younger brother, Lance Kay.
Todd holds a special place in our hearts and will be missed in our daily lives.
Grave site gathering will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia, Idaho on June 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM.