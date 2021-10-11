MIDLAND PARK, NJ — Helen Patricia Moser, 87, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on October 1, 2021.
Helen was born in St. Paul Minnesota in 1933. After graduating from St. Catherine's University in St. Paul, she worked as a teacher in California and Minnesota. Helen was an avid and accomplished bowler and golfer.
Helen met Clyde W. Moser in LeSueur MN, and the two married in St. Paul in 1963.In 1973, they moved to Midland Park, NJ, where they raised four children. Helen was a devout Catholic, a member of the Rosary Society, and a longtime parishioner of Nativity Church in Midland Park. Helen was a great neighbor and friend. She
enjoyed all the neighborhood children and became a neighborhood fixture, as she and her husband were pleased to remain in their family home for nearly 50 years together until Helen's passing.
Helen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Clyde, as well by as her children, Timothy(Patricia), Peter(Connie), Mary(Charlie) and Daniel. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jake, Erin, Ryan, Kate and Leigha.
Family will welcome guests Monday, October 4, from 3pm-7pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral mass will be offered at Nativity Church, Midland Park, NJ, on Tuesday October 5 at 10am. Interment will take place following the mass at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ.