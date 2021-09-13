Joyce Tellijohn

LE SUEUR — Joyce Tellijohn, age 86 of LeSueur, died Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Laurels Peak Rehabilitation Center in Mankato. Memorial Service will be 11am on Saturday, September 18 at Grace Lutheran Church, LeSueur. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Mound Cemetery, LeSueur.

She is survived by her children, Ricky (Melissa) Tellijohn of N. Mankato, Marilyn (Ernest) Schlingman of LeSueur, Carolyn (Jay) Stueven of LeSueur, Donna (Dale) Lehman of LeSueur, Cindy (Neal) Tellijohn Wilson of Dennison, MN, and David (Michael Scott) Tellijohn of Clive, IA.

