Harriet Schmidt

LE CENTER — Harriet Catherine Schmidt, age 93, of Le Center passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in St. Peter. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1 from 8am to 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10am. Interment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland.
Harriet was born on June 10, 1927 in Cleveland Township to John B. and Florence M. Meyer. Harriet was united in marriage to William Schmidt at the Church of Nativity in Cleveland on August 12, 1947. Harriet was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, American Legion Auxiliary, and CCW at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. She was a charitable musician for Post 108 Auxiliary Legion since 1975 and Choir member in Cleveland and Le Center.
She loved the Lord, husband, family and extended families. Played piano all her life and sang in Cleveland and Le Center Church choirs all of her life. She wrote families for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, etc. and about 80 letters a month to people who needed cheering up also college kids in her family. She loved gardening, sewing, flowers, and her Irish heritage. She felt so blessed to have her large family and was always so proud of all her 33 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Harriet is survived by her children, Elaine (Dean) Randall of Le Sueur, Ronald (Karen) Schmidt of Le Center, Rita (Rick) Hastert of Lakeville, Lawrence (Sue) Schmidt of Le Center, William (Marlene) Schmidt of Apple Valley, David (Deb) Schmidt of Waterville, Norman (Debbie) of Le Center, Theresa (Morgan) Lloyd of Jordan, and John (Cheryl) Schmidt of Jordan.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, William Frederick Schmidt; brothers, John, Emmet and Francis (Bud); sister, Marion Kienlen; granddaughter, Erin Randall; grand-son-in-law, Josh Oyler, parents; and special friend, Frederick Zimmerman.
