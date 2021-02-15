LE SUEUR — It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Jane Smith, age 69"O" of Le Sueur, announces her passing on Friday, February 12, 2021. Knowing her time was near, her children returned her to her beloved Fox Hollow, where she was cared for and surrounded by her children and grandchildren during her final hours on earth. Dorothy's Family will be celebrating her in a Private Memorial Service followed by a Celebration of Her Life when the grass is green and the flowers are blooming. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN.
Dorothy was born on February 2, 1937, to Harvey & May (Ratledge) Sutherland in LaCrosse, WI and grew up in Wabasha, MN. She married James E. Smith on August 11, 1955, in Paynesville, MN. They made Le Sueur their home where they raised their family. Dorothy excelled in serving others for many years, where she made forever friends. Dorothy constantly sought out new adventures, was a creative gardener and dead-header, was a remarkable baker and cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family, especially during the holidays, was always up for a road trip, most often instigating the fun, and was everyone's Mom and Grandma Dot.
Missing her are her children, Gary Smith and special friend, Cathy, Julie & Greg Miller, Lori & Jeff Hammes, and Lisa & Todd Sprengeler; Grandma Dot loved and adored her Grandchildren, Ryan & Jessica Miller, Kami Jo (Miller) & Mike Wondra, Alexandra (Miller) & Kyle Flynn, Jessica (Hammes) & Jason Lind, Jacquelyn (Hammes) & Eddie Fahey, and Nolan Sprengeler, and her Great-Grandchildren, Ali & Jameson Miller, Lukah, Thomas & Charlie Wondra, Theo Flynn, Mariel & Scarlett Lind, and Hailey Jane, Benjamin & Charles Fahey, Sister, Patty (Gene) Grieves and Brother, Raymond Sutherland, Sister-in-Law Susi (Dan) Otting, and Brother-in-Law, Tom (Cindy) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jim, her parents, her Brother, Jimmy Sutherland, and many Sisters and Brothers-in-Law.
Special thanks to all of Mom's family and friends for their support and care these last difficult months, especially Eydie Edberg and Angie Bigaouette. Our Mom is the original Strong Smith Woman, who will forever be age 69. She is our Hero.
Those who so desire, may make memorial donations in Memory of Dorothy to Le Sueur Meals on Wheels or www.smartrescue.org or mailed to Julie & Greg Miller, 829 S. 4th Street, Le Sueur, MN 56058.