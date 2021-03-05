OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA — Ann Flaherty-Holle, 88, of Oceanside, California, died on Feb. 27, 2021. Funeral services will be held at the Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside on Friday, March 12 at 2 p.m. Ann's earthly remains will be at Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, next to those of her husband, Al.
Ann was born in Le Center on Jan. 22, 1933, the daughter of William D. and Katherine V. (Kehoe) Flaherty. She married Al Holle on Catalina Island in 1986. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and three sisters. Her husband, Al, died in 2004. She is survived by four brothers: Jack, Dave, Ed & Dan.