Kay McMillen

LE SUEUR — On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, Kay (Katherine) Rose McMillen left this world to be reunited with family and friends in the Kingdom of God. Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne "Mac" ; parents Cecilia and Richard Byrne; siblings Jimmy Byrne, Alice (Clem) Groh, Mille (Eddie) Zika, Lucille (Ronnie) Stratton, and brother-in-law Tom Matejcek She will be greatly missed by many, including sister Mary Matejcek; children David (Cindy) Pat (Val Tyler), Mark (Laurie), and Kelly (Michelle Locken); Grandchildren Megan, Nicole (Kyle) Fuerst, Josh, Tyler, Ryan, Brandon and many family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at St. Thomas Church, 24609 St. Thomas Rd., Le Sueur, MN with a visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital
