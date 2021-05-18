Ellen Jane Boe

ALBERTVILLE — Ellen J. Boe passed away May 8, 2021 at Engel Haus Nursing Home in Albertville, MN. Preceded in death by husband Robert (d. 11/6/2014); parents, Elvin and Alpha (Thompson) Vaala; brother, Howard Vaala; sister, Mary Vaala; step-father, Ken Lovander; and step-son, Brian Boe. Survived by children, Eric (Elizabeth) Teegarden, Richard (Heidi) Teegarden, and Maren (Tim) Cruickshank; step-children, Erick, Scott and Tammy Boe; many grandchildren whom she loved and adored; brother, Les (Karran) Vaala; sister-in-law, Fransceca Vaala; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Ellen was born in 1944 in Dawson, MN and grew up in Granite Falls. Ellen married Bill Teegarden in 1966, and they raised 3 children in Winona, Glencoe, Lubbock (TX), and LeSueur, MN. Ellen married Robert Boe in 1990 and they enjoyed much travel, along with spending time with children and grandchildren at their home in Chanhassen, MN. Ellen's love of music and art was shared and enjoyed by her entire family. Ellen had a passion for reading, and often carried 2-3 books with her wherever she went. Ellen participated in book-clubs, reading-groups, and at one point even worked at a book store. Ellen enjoyed puzzles and games especially if it involved her grandchildren, whom she adored and loved to be around. If a grandchild had an activity taking place, a sporting event, or a celebration of some sort - Ellen was sure to be there! Ellen was deeply loved by all and will be missed dearly. Visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael, MN. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael-Albertville. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.thepetersonchapel.com
