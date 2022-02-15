Joseph "Joe" F. Herbert Feb 15, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON LAKE, MN — Joseph "Joe" F. Herbert, age 86 of St. Peter and formerly of rural Madison Lake, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Ecumen Prairie Hill, St. Peter.A Celebration of Life and Memories will be held at Marysburg Catholic Church, Madison Lake, MN at a later date. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Herbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Madison Lake Joseph F. Herbert Mn Condolence Celebration St. Peter Memory Recommended for you Load comments Lasting Memories Trending Now LS-H administration considers August start amid falling test scores; School Board not convinced Bulldogs finally break playoff jinx with 2-1 win over Scarlets Man charged in dual pursuits, including 1 that caused officer crash 2 in custody after drug task force traffic stop Le Sueur-Henderson announces Snow Week candidates Upcoming Events Feb 15 Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Le Sueur Rotary Club Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Le Sueur Lions Group Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Area Regional Bereavement Support Group Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 AA and Al-Anon Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices