MADISON LAKE, MN — Joseph "Joe" F. Herbert, age 86 of St. Peter and formerly of rural Madison Lake, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Ecumen Prairie Hill, St. Peter.

A Celebration of Life and Memories will be held at Marysburg Catholic Church, Madison Lake, MN at a later date. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.

