LE SUEUR — Russell Steven Cameron, of Le Sueur, MN, and formerly of Shakopee, MN, died on February 15, 2020, at age 81.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Violet Cameron; and his siblings, Rosalie, Louise, and John. He is survived by his children, Sue Hague, Patty (Todd) Thill, Kenneth (Kim) Cameron; grandchildren, Ryan and Amanda Thill, Josh and Ashley Cameron; great-grandchildren, Drew, Blakely Mae, and Aubrey; nephew and friend, Larry (Sue) Bagge; dear friend, Jane Hauer; and other relatives and friends.
Russell grew up on the Minnesota River, and rivers always had a special place in his heart. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. Russell was also a creative woodworker, designing and carving artistic pieces such as wooden lamps, tables, walking sticks, and decorative fish and waterfowl.
A memorial celebrating Russell's life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, starting with an 11 AM Service at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755, with lunch to follow.
