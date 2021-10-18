MONTGOMERY — Katie Trnka, age 91, of Montgomery, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at Merrywood Senior Homecare in Faribault. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22 from 11am-1pm at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1pm with Father George Grafsky officiating. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
Katie was born on January 30, 1930 in Cordova to John and Martha (Cemensky) Trzecinski. She attended St. Mary's Parochial School in Le Center. Katie was united in marriage to George Frank Trnka on October 23, 1951 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. Katie worked at different places throughout her life including Control Data in Chanhassen, Green Giant, and cleaning different business in Montgomery. She enjoyed playing the accordion, loved nature, gardening, canning, cooking, and visiting with friends.
Katie is survived by her children, Larry Trnka of Montgomery, Mary Ann (Steve) Wroblewski of Montgomery, Ron Trnka (Marilyn Wolter) of Elko, Tim (Deb) Trnka of Montgomery; grandchildren, Robert (Alison) Wroblewski, Jason Trnka, Julie Wroblewski, Amy Wroblewski, and Derek Trnka; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Wroblewski, William Wroblewski, and Weston Wroblewski; siblings Mary Kimes of Minnetonka, Jim Trzecinski of Le Center, and Leo (Kathy) Andrews.
Katie is preceded in death by her husband George F. Trnka October 23, 2018; son, Bernie Trnka; siblings, Margaret Trcka, Redina Trzecinski in childhood, John Trzecinski, and Bernard Trzecinski.
Arrangements are with the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery 507-357-6116. www.schoenbauerfuneralhome.com.