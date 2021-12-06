"Nubs" Wayne Swanson

LE SUEUR — "Nubs" Wayne A. Swanson, age 56 of rural Le Sueur, died at his home on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m, Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 4:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m, Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur, also one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN. Lunch to follow services at the United Methodist Church in Le Sueur. Pastor Gary Creech will officiate the services.
Nubs was born on November 19, 1965 to Bernie and Jean (Bily) Swanson in St. Peter, MN. He grew up in rural Le Sueur and graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1983. He worked at the Le Sueur House at a young age and later worked at Le Sueur Inc, Unimin in Le Sueur and worked construction and did some house painting in his later years. He married Shelly Lundgren on January 14, 2021 in St. Peter, MN. He was a master at building things, and enjoyed time in his yard and time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly, Grandchildren; Kendrah Brandt, Keegan Mason and Kaydence Mason and mother, Jean Swanson and her life partner, John Chatleain of Le Center, MN. Father-in-law; Duane Lundgren, Brother-in-law, Lonny Lundgren. He also was close to his dog, Reggie.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bernie Swanson and grandparents; Ted and Adie Swanson and Frank and Margaret Bily and first cousin Cyndi Wacker