LE CENTER — Ron Germscheid, age 68 of Le Center, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 14 from 4pm-7pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 15 at 10am also at St. Mary's Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/StMaryStHenry/. There will be overflow viewing in the social hall. Social distancing and masks will be required. Burial will be at St. Henry Cemetery in St. Henry. Memorials are preferred and will be given to organizations that were important to Ron.
Ron was born on November 7, 1952 in Le Sueur to Robert L. and Dolores R. (Wacker) Germscheid. He was a lifelong resident of Le Center. He was a 1970 honor graduate of Le Center High School and a 1974 cum laude graduate of the College of St. Thomas. After working a year for McCabe Tiling, Ron started working for Le Sueur County, where he worked for the next 34 years. He eventually became chief deputy auditor and then county auditor until his retirement in 2009. Ron was united in marriage to Patti Collins on October 20, 1979 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center.
He was very social and loved getting together with his many friends. He enjoyed working in the yard and reading.
One of Ron's greatest interests was helping others. Over the years, Ron was a member of the KC's, a founding member of the Le Center Lions Club, the Community Club, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Youth Project, and the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance Service. He helped coach youth football and helped at St. Henry Church, St. Mary's Church, American Legion Bingo, the St. Patrick's Day Celebration and the food shelf.
Ron is survived by his wife, Patti Germscheid of Le Center; siblings, Ralph (Ann) Germscheid of Apple Valley and Carol (Greg) Holicky of Le Center; and 26 nieces and nephews.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Dolores; niece, Katlyn Holicky; and parents-in-law, Bill and Agatha Collins.
The family would like to thank the wonderful medical professionals who cared for Ron since his cancer diagnosis in 2005. This includes the many doctors, nurses and staff at the Andreas Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.lecenterfuneralhome.com.